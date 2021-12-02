If Kalamazoo Area Cities Were Christmas Vacation Characters

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is arguably the most iconic Christmas movie of all time. This movie is always being quoted around the holidays, binge watched and celebrated every holiday season. Here in Michigan it's completely embraced and there will even be a special screening of the film at the Masonic Temple in Detroit December 9th, and Chevy Chase will be there to be the special host, along with a Q&A following the show.

This begs the question as to whether or not the "Fashionable" Ferndale resident Ellen Latzin, who played Ruby Sue in the movie will also be in attendance. It would only seem right. With this holiday classic on the way, I started thinking that there are striking similarities between characters in the movie, their personalities, and some of the things that are happening around our area. This gave me the thought of comparing which Christmas Vacation characters best represent Kalamazoo area cities.

We actually got to speak to Susan Latzen a few years back and she was a joy to have on the show, talking about her experience getting to work with Chevy, and some other roles she almost landed in The Adams Family, Uncle Buck, and Star Wars Episodes. 1-3:

Everybody was great. Chevy, I really enjoyed working with him. Having my scene with him was really special. In general, the whole cast was like a family. I wanted to get to know him, so I'd knock on his trailer door and play cards with him.