For Sale: $3.25M Kalamazoo Compound w/Private Lake and Waterfall

More than 8,500 square feet of living space on 28 acres makes you fell like you are up North, just minutes from downtown Kalamazoo.

This place has been on the market for almost 2 years, so the price has got to be negotiable, right? What's the mortgage on a $3.25 million house, anyway? Dream with me as we take a look at this unique real estate listing.

The address is 10463 W H Ave, Kalamazoo, but you will feel like you are up North. The estate is on a sprawling 28 acres with its own private lake, waterfall and fountain. You can find plenty of privacy inside too, with 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and 5 more half-baths. Michigan Oak hardwood throughout the house adds to the value.

I fell in love with this house in January of 2019, and wrote this:

Michigan's natural beauty highlights the inside of the house as 37' ceilings in the great room provide an ample view of the lake. The massive gourmet kitchen is supplemented by a roomy prep area in the pantry. Certainly a house for entertaining, with and arcade and indoor shuffleboard table, you can relax in the hot tub near the fireplace when your guests have gone home for the night or checked in to one of the 5 cozy bedrooms. Scroll through this gorgeous photo gallery of the property and contact agent JoAnne Potts of Jaqua Realty if you can swing the $18,500+ monthly mortgage.