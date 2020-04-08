Kalamazoo Coronavirus Testing Site Now Open

There have been many questions asked as to why Kalamazoo has had such few tests available for our community during this Coronavirus pandemic. Many have wondered why we haven't had the needs to conduct these tests. Luckily beginning Wednesday, April 8th Kalamazoo finally has a testing site open in the parking lot of the county health department on 311 E Alcott St. The site will be by appointment only through a clinician’s recommendation, according to Mlive.

The Kalamazoo County Health Officer Jim Rutherford is urging residence that this testing site is not a drive-through site. Calling the county health department will not grant you the ability to get tested. The press release stated that patients will not have to leave their car when they get to the site for their specimen collection. The patient will be verified through proof of ID and appointment records. Clinical staff from WMed Health will then collect the swab and it will be tested at the state lab. Although this site is open, Kalamazoo still maintains limited supplies.

