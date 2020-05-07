Kalamazoo County Covid-19 Cases by Zip Code

Wednesday, Kalamazoo County reported their highest new daily Covid-19 count to date.

Earlier this week Kalamazoo had 45 new daily cases Covid-19. To put Wednesday's numbers in perspective, that was the first day in May that Kalamazoo County had more than 15 new daily cases.

(Updated: May 8th 8:18 A.M.) Looking at Kalamazoo County's zip code break down you can see a couple of clear hot spots. Below are the 5 zip codes with the most confirmed cases.

49001 = 100+ confirmed Covid-19 cases

49009 = 75-99 confirmed Covid-19 cases

49008 = 75-99 confirmed Covid-19 cases

49048 = 50-74 confirmed Covid-19 cases

49007 = 50-74 confirmed Covid-19 cases

Kalamazoo County has released their data with very easy to follow graphs that break down new daily cases, total cases by sex, age, race and zip code. You can see the graphs and maps by clicking here.

Kalamazoo County does point out the following limitations to this zip code map,

This map represents the number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 by self-reported, residential address within a Kalamazoo County zip code. Zip codes are outlined by arbitrary borders. Size and populations are not equal between them. Mapping by zip code is limited by the type of disease being mapped and over what time period. It is important to note that people are often exposed to COVID-19 outside of their home zip code, for example at work, school or a business in another zip code.

We will keep you up to date on these numbers each weekday.