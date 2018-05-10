Kalamazoo County residents who are unable to prove their identity inorder to obtain a state ID will be able to access a local alternative which started last week.

In order to obtain a State identification card which are issued at any Secretary of State office, MIchigan legal citizens must present documentation of a valid Social Security number, U.S. citizenship or legal presence, identification and Michigan residency.

Those who do not have the proper documents to obtain an official ID from the state of Michigan and say they live in Kalamazoo County can now get an official government ID with less official documents and no background check.

I spoke with Kalamazoo County Clerk Tim Snow and Kalamazoo College Professor Francisco Villegas about the new Kalamazoo County ID program on my show, the Live with Renk show.

Please listen to my interview to find out more about the program and my concerns about it and their answers to those concerns: