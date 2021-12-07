Kalamazoo County Park Stocking Stuffers

Even though the snow is starting to fall, Kalamazoo County Parks suggests you should plan ahead and give the gift of outdoors, this Christmas season. Kalamazoo County Park passes for the 2022 season are available as gifts for the holidays and from now until Christmas, outdoor enthusiasts will receive a FREE County Parks water bottle, while supplies last.

According to a press release from Kalamazoo County, to receive the water bottle, passes must be purchased at the Parks Department office located in the Kalamazoo County Expo Center at 2900 Lake Street. The cost is $25.00 for a regular pass or $20.00 for a senior pass. The passes will be valid for the remainder of the 2021 season and all of 2022.

Kalamazoo County Parks also have opportunities for those who don’t want to wait for the spring. You can check out a sledding hill at Prairie View County Park, go for a hike, or try ice fishing. Don’t want to wait for spring to throw a disc? You can strap on some boots and play a round of disc golf at Cold Brook Park.

Kalamazoo County Park, annual passes give access to all five parks in the Kalamazoo County Parks system including Cold Brook County Park in Climax, Markin Glen County Park just north of Downtown Kalamazoo, Prairie View County Park in Vicksburg, River Oaks County Park in Galesburg and Scotts Mill County Park in Scotts.

For more information or to purchase a pass call the Parks Office at (269) 383-8778 between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday or visit www.kalamazoocountyparks.com.