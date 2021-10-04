Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting in Galesburg

Michigan State Police investigate after a shooting involving a Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputy left one person dead.

There was a large police presence at a Galesburg gas station just off I-94 early Monday morning. Entrances into the parking lot to the Galesburg gas station were blocked and crime scene tape cordoned off a large area from the gas pumps to the main front entrance of the store since just before 3:00 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021.

There appeared to be around 20 law enforcement vehicles from various departments and an ambulance on scene at the Galesburg Shell gas station. Authorities say they are investigating after a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a person at the Shell gas station, located off I-94 off exit 85 in Galesburg, Michigan.

According to Undersheriff James VanDyken, the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Shell gas station near the intersection of 35th Street and Miller Drive. The deputy involved in the incident was responding to an unknown emergency at the gas station.

The person who was shot died from their injuries. What led up to the shooting is unknown but the deputy involved with the incident is said to be uninjured. The deputy is on administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigate the use of force, a standard procedure for incidents like this.

Google Satellite

This is a developing story. Check back later for further information as it becomes available.

The same Galesburg gas station was the location a suspect stopped at just before shooting and killing a Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputy in mid-August.

Law enforcement said that 35-year-old Kyle Goidosik of Vicksburg was involved in a police chase on August 14, 2021, after previously fleeing Portage Public Safety officers.

The suspect fled with Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies giving chase. Deputy Ryan Proxmire was shot in killed in that incident. The suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement a short time later.

The incidents are not believed to be connected in any way.