Apparent Drunk Driver Crashes Through Walls at Operating Business in Kalamazoo

An arrest was made early Thursday morning in Kalamazoo after an apparent drunk driver crashed his vehicle through the walls of a business that was in operation. It was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of S. Westnedge Ave..

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in a press release says a 26-year-old Kalamazoo man attempted to flee the area on foot after the crash. Police officers were quickly able to catch up with the suspect and take him into custody. His name has not been released.

The vehicle struck the building with enough force to penetrate all the way through one of the walls. The business was open at the time, but there were no reported injuries to anyone inside the building at the time. The name of the business was not mentioned in the press release.

The driver is expected to be charged with leaving the scene of a crash as well as charges for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or the Silent Observer line at 269-343-2100.