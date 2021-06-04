Two Restaurants Team Up for Ultimate Donut Day Indulgence in Kalamazoo

Sweetwater's Donuts and Rollup Ice Cream have teamed up to create the most decadent Donut Day treat and it's here for one day only!

Dieters, this is not the article for you unless you have superhuman self-control, there is no reason to read further. The donut is as classic as apple pie and Americana as fried chicken. So what happens when two iconic area food establishments team up for ultimate Donut Day creation?

You get this!

Available for Friday, June 4, 2021, the Kalamazoo and Portage Rollup Ice Cream locations only. This specialty sandwich contains a fresh chicken breast fried to perfection, placed on a fresh Sweetwater's glazed donut smothered in Rollup sauce, and layered with candied bacon!

How about a closer look under the hood?

Courtesy of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea

So if you've been running marathons, need to gain a few extra pounds, or just love great food, this is your day and this is your sandwich.

National Donut Day's origins come from World War I and the Salvation Army Lassies.

During WWI, the Salvation Army Lassies were sent to the front lines of the war raging in Europe. Home0cooked foods were used to provide comfort and boost the morale of the weary soldiers. The doughnuts were often cooked in oil inside the metal helmets of American soldiers. American infantrymen were at the time commonly called “doughboys.”

As those soldiers returned home, the demand for donuts only grew.

