Construction To Disrupt Downtown Kalamazoo Traffic This Week

The weather is warm, and alongside the extra sunshine, pollen and influx of insects in Michigan is an uptick in construction projects. One such project is set to impact Kalamazoo's downtown traffic this week.

Which Kalamazoo Road Will Close Due to Construction?

The Radisson Plaza Hotel is scheduled to have construction involving crane work this week that will shut down a portion of Water Street in downtown Kalamazoo. The construction is set to begin Tuesday, April 15, through Friday, April 18. Water Street will be closed between North Kalamazoo Mall and North Rose Street.

According to a city press release, there will be posted detour routes to guide drivers through the area. However, pedestrian traffic will not be impacted on that particular stretch of the road.

Pedestrians and vehicle traffic will continue to be closed due to ongoing repairs on a sewer line on Water Street between North Park Street and North Westnedge Avenue until Friday.

None of the construction projects will close off access to local businesses.

According to MLive, the Radisson Plaza Hotel is renovating its lobby bar and Old Burdick's Bar & Grill, which has been closed since December.

Back in March, city officials assured the public that construction in Kalamazoo will be lighter this year, especially compared to 2024 when much of Westnedge and other high-traffic roads were worked on for much of the summer, impacting local businesses and frustrating commuters.

Still, there are some more projects on the way in Kalamazoo, including some more work to be done on Westnedge.

