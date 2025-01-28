While pursuing three search warrants, authorities in the Kalamazoo area uncovered stolen guns, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and more earlier this month leading to the arrests of three men.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety via WOODTV 8, the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and Crime Reduction Team conducted four search warrants between January 16 and January 23.

The search warrants brought investigators to the 1900 block of S. 11th Street near Michigan Avenue in Oshtemo Township, as well as the 100 block of E. Dunkley Street near N. Burdick Street in Kalamazoo, the 900 block of Princeton Avenue near Drexel Place in Kalamazoo, and the 3600 block of Borgess Drive near Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo Township, which were all three a part of the same investigation.

Between the four raids, the investigation found 15 pounds of meth, 8 ounces of fentanyl, one ounce of cocaine, 0.5 ounce of heroin, four guns (at least one of which was stolen), drug manufacturing equipment and an undisclosed amount of money presumably made from drug sales.

Authorities brought into custody four men, a 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, and two 29-year-old men, each of whom is set to face multiple charges. The 34-year-old man is a convicted felon and was in possession of the stolen gun.

While this is a sizable drug bust, it's not quite as large as a July bust in Kalamazoo where police confiscated a third of the meth recovered for the entire year in one place. In that case, 50-year-old Thomas Davis was found with a city-record 20+ pounds of crystal meth.

As for what today's criminals could be facing, a Kalamazoo man was recently sentenced to more than 27 years in prison on similar drug charges. Investigators in that case seized nearly six pounds of meth, nearly 700 grams of fentanyl, at least 470 grams of cocaine, five loaded firearms and other evidence of rug trafficking.