Kalamazoo Expo Center Hosting All Animal Expo This Weekend

Maybe it's because I just got done binge watching 4 seasons of Swamp People, but I'm totally in the mood to hang out with some animals. Preferably ones that wouldn't bite me with thousands of pounds of pressure, and under a controlled environment. So it's perfect that this weekend the Kalamazoo County Expo Center will be hosting an all animal expo. Tickets for the expo are $5 for adults, Ages 11-6 are $2, and ages 5 and under free for Saturday, October 17th 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Kalamazoo County Expo Center and Fairgrounds is located on 2900 Lake St., Kalamazoo MI 49048. This weekend they will have all sorts of reptiles and small exotic mammals for sale. Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic Animal Expo, who is hosting the event, describe their group as being the go-to source for exotic animals:

The Kalamazoo All Animal Expo is a large expo filled with animal fanatics who come from all over the mid-west, this expo is a fun way for the whole family to learn about animals together. This animal expo has been around since 2004 and has always been known for having a wide selection of top quality animals, all the supplies you need and friendly people to help you with all your questions.

This event is one of the first to be held at the expo center since being closed due to Covid-19 measures. For list of vendors and information about the expo, you can visit their website. The Kalamazoo Reptile Expo was established back in 2001, and since then has expanded to Goshen, Indiana.