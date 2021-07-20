Kalamazoo Based FBI Agent Involved In Whitmer Kidnap Case Arrested For Domestic Incident

The alleged Whitmer kidnap case is getting interesting outside of the case itself and could be falling apart before it even gets to trial. According to reporting by the Detroit News yesterday one of the main FBI agents, FBI Special Agent Richard Trask of Kalamazoo, involved in the Whitmer case was arrested and charged with “assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder following a domestic incident with his wife Sunday”.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and now faces charges punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

This arrest follows the indictment of an informant, Wisconsin resident Stephen Robeson, who helped the FBI infiltrate this alleged conspiracy. Legal experts say the arrest and indictment of an informant is a “rare legal development”. The prosecutors now say they do not plan to use him at trial but defense lawyers can attempt to call him as a witness during the trial.

Those two arrests follow many questions raised about the other lead investigator in the Whitmer case, FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola. The lawyer of one of the defendants filed paperwork with the court which revealed the existence of a recording that has FBI Special Agent Impola discussing how he wants to create "disarray and chaos" for the defense lawyers, whom he called "paid liars."

Commenting on the current arrest of FBI Special Agent Trask, Andrew Arena, former special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit office stated:

“It’s the last thing you want for a major case like this…Any time you give the defense any ammunition it's not good.”

Now that Agent Trask has been arrested and charged due to his bond conditions he is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Mr. Arena stated:

“If you can’t carry a weapon, then you’re not going to work as a street agent…He’s going to be suspended or put on restricted duty.”

Could there be more that is happening behind the scenes with the FBI in this case?

Only time, transparency and honest reporting will tell.