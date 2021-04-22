Kalamazoo Growlers Announce Promotional Calendar For 2021 Season

The Kalamazoo Growlers have already made some exciting announcements for the upcoming season and have wrapped it up this morning by revealing their promotional calendar for the 2021 season. Here are some of the promotions that have just been added:

Wednesday June 2nd- Friends & Family Deal for Opening Day

Thursday June 3rd- Skip Work Day (11:05 a.m. game)

Saturday June 5th- The Office Night (w/ fireworks)

Sunday June 6th- Strike Out Cancer

Saturday June 12th- Bark At The Park

Friday June 18th- MacDaddies Night

Saturday July 3rd- Red, White & Boom ( w/ fireworks)

Friday July 9th- Latino Fest

Sunday July 11th- Harry Potter Day

For a full list of the promotions you can check out their website. Some stand outs from this list that they've announced is that they are looking for a local Grandma to become their next coach. The Kalamazoo growlers shocked everyone in 2019 when they announced they hired 6 year old Coach Drake to be their coach. We saw Coach Drake snap on umpires, steal bases, kick dirt and even bring out gifts as a sign of good will to the umpires, so who knows what Coach Granny will do.

They also announced that for one night only, the Growlers will be changing their name to the Kalamazoo Lassies, on Wednesday, July 6th at Homer Stryker Field for the "A League of Their Own" game. The Lassies, being a part of the first ever pro women's sports league, were also the final champions of the league back in 1954.