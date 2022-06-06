Duh duh Duh... Duh duh Duh!

Yeah, that happened RIGHT before ESPN Analysts featured the Kalamazoo Growlers Saturday morning on SportsCenter, highlighting their alternate mascot gear that debuted opening weekend at Homer Stryker Field.

The Growlers - normally pictured with a Grizzly Bear - adopted the "hipster" mascot of a beer growler holding a bat, and sporting a SWEET Old-School mustache.

Get our free mobile app

For those worried that the Growlers might be permanently changing the mascot, there is no reason to be concerned.

Yep, Porter is staying right where he belongs!

But that didn't stop people from going crazy over the merchandise, and the Growlers posted on Instagram a stack of boxes and bags filled with orders to ship of the alternate logo merch.

The Growlers went on a three-game win streak, including the days sporting this new alternate mascot gear, so maybe it brings them a bit of luck.

The Growlers now sit 3-4 on the season.

Also in the region, the Battle Creek is crushing it for their first year AS the Battle Jacks in the Northwoods League. They're in first place of the Great Lakes East Division, holding a 5-2 record. In fact, if you want to keep an eye on the Battle Jacks and the Growlers, even when they aren't in town, the league struck a deal with ESPN+, and you can live stream their games on the streaming service.

You'll also be able to watch the Northwoods League All-Star Game this year on ESPN+ this season.

Southwest Michigan Minor League Baseball is certainly making waves early in the 2022 season.