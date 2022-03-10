Three Juveniles Arrested for Carjacking Person at Gunpoint in Kalamazoo

Police in Kalamazoo have three juvenile suspects in custody who are accused for carjacking a person at gunpoint Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by the victim at around 9:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Reed Ave..

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in a press release, the victim told officers multiple suspects used firearms to steal their vehicle. The suspects are also accused of stealing several personal items from the victim.

Police at the scene began to investigate the alleged crimes, and located the stolen vehicle just a short time later. It was unoccupied and parked in the 700 block of Mills St.. A police K-9 was called in to search for the suspects. It led officers to an area in the 1100 block of Fourth St.. The three juvenile suspects were located as well as the other stolen property from the victim. All three of them were arrested.

Police later executed a search warrant at a nearby residence that was believed to be in connection with the carjacking and theft. It has not been indicated whether or not the firearms allegedly used in the crime have been located.

The names, ages, and genders of the suspects has not been released at this time. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-488-8911 or you can also contact the Silent Observer line at (269)-343-2100 or visit www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com to submit an anonymous report.