Kalamazoo Joyriders Busted in Battle Creek

Five juveniles, between the ages of 13 and 16 years old, were taken into custody after eluding Battle Creek Police.

Battle Creek officers were on patrol, Thursday, when they encountered a vehicle which was stolen in Kalamazoo County, earlier in the day. A short pursuit was terminated in concern for public safety.

A short time later Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the area of Limewood Apartments, in Pennfield Township, on a report that the stolen vehicle was in that area. Deputies located the vehicle and the 5 juveniles, from Kalamazoo, were found at a nearby apartment.

The “joy-riders” were taken into custody, two of which were currently on probation out of Kalamazoo County.

All of the juveniles were released to their parents or legal guardians. Battle Creek Police Department is going to be seeking charges on the driver of the incident.