With all the hoopla (pun intended) surrounding overall number one pick Cade Cunningham, people might not have noticed the Pistons in round 2 drafted Kalamazoo Central's Isaiah Livers. And judging by some of the reactions by the "experts", he might be the steal of last night's NBA Draft.

On ESPN, analyst Jay Bilas said "I see him as kind of a sharp-shooting forward. He’s always struck me as an elite offensive player that he shoots over 40 percent from three, and that puts him in a high category among shot makers." Bilas says Livers will need to improve his defense.

Livers was named "Mr. Basketball" as a senior at Kalamazoo Central, and then as a freshman led Michigan to the NCAA tournament championship game. As a four-year starter, he'll have more experience under his belt, too, as he starts his NBA career. Livers will be reunited with the man who brought him to Michigan, John Beilein, who is now a senior advisor to Pistons General Manager Troy Vincent.

A foot injury ended Livers' final season at Michigan at the start of the post-season, but many scouts say due to his skill set, Livers could enjoy a long career if he can stay healthy. The Pistons drafted Iowa's Luke Garza at #52, this past season's consensus Player of the Year. You have to remind yourself that none of these kids have played a game yet, in the NBA yet, but with all the experts predicting stardom for Cunningham, with the three picks from last season's draft, if most of them pan out, the Pistons could be on their way back to mattering in Michigan.

