Kalamazoo Man Arrested After Chase Through Comstock, Battle Creek

A chase through two southwest Michigan counties led to a man getting arrested on multiple charges.

WWMT reports that the Michigan State Police noticed a suspect early Friday morning in Kalamazoo County, who was believed to have been involved in an armed sexual assault and kidnapping earlier that day. Troopers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle in Comstock Township, but authorities say the vehicle sped off, leading to a pursuit. The chase moved through multiple townships, and eventually entered the City of Battle Creek; the vehicle was eventually stopped when Battle Creek Police Officers deployed stop sticks, leading to the vehicle crashing.

The suspect, a 30-year-old from Kalamazoo, fled on foot and was eventually located and arrested.

The man was taken to the Calhoun County Jail on charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing police and fleeing and eluding; more charges could be filed as the investigation continues.