A Kalamazoo Man Has Been Arrested For Making Terrorist Threats

A Kalamazoo man was arrested after using social media to making threats of violence on-line directed towards a Kalamazoo neighborhood in retaliation for a previous shooting.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was contacted by numerous concerned citizens on August 1st about a threatening Facebook “Live” post. In the post, the male subject was threatening violence on a Kalamazoo neighborhood in retaliation for a previous shooting that occurred the prior day.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Detectives investigated this on-line post and were concerned about this threatening content and the fear that it had created in the community. Following an investigation, detectives were able to secure a warrant and the suspect was taken into police custody without incident on Wednesday, August 5.

Jahontae Jamison, 26 of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Thursday, August 6 for making terrorist threats and using a computer to commit a crime. He is currently being lodged by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff Office.

In a release, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said they appreciated the community members that alerted them to this criminal activity.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.