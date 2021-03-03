Kalamazoo Man Catches Baby From Burning Home

The fast and heroic actions of a neighbor saved this family from a Kalamazoo house fire.

Just before 3 P.M. Tuesday afternoon a family was trapped in their burning home near Park Place Street and Forest Street when a neighbor came to their rescue according to Wood TV 8,

Before firefighters got there, two adults and a child were able to get to the roof and call for help. A neighbor looked out his window and ran over to help.

You know that moment that's been caught on video in many different house fires over the years? The one where a mother desperately tosses her baby to a person below. The one where you hold your breath just praying the person on the ground can safely catch the baby. Jonathan Frazier found himself in that moment Tuesday.

Jonathan screamed up to the mother to toss her baby. He caught the baby, then the mother jumped. The woman's boyfriend was able to jump off the roof from the other side of the home to safety. This terrifying situation could have ended in tragedy. Thanks for the fast actions for the family in the burning home and their neighbor Jonathan, everyone made it out safely.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this time. It is under investigation. Call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 if you have any information about this incident.