Update: FOUND! He Has Been Located & Is Safe

Update: The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Vallar has been located and is safe.

Read the original story below

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man missing from an adult care home.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a local resident of an AFC (Adult Foster Care) group home who walked away from the facility around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 in Richland Township. Staff at the home reported that 61-year-old Larry Vallar was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes when he left the home located in the 6400 block of North Sprinkle Road.

He is described as a dark-skinned Black male, standing about 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, according to a release from the Sheriff's Department.

Larry left the AFC home in an unknown direction and has not been located or returned. Larry has no known family in the area.

Sheriff Deputies, along with members of the Richland Fire Department searched the surrounding area for several hours into the evening and an aerial search was completed by Great Lakes Drone Services with no signs of the man.

Anyone with information on Larry's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office