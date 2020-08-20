Kalamazoo Man Struck By Hit & Run Vehicle

Photo: Kalamazoo Public Safety

A 74-year-old man was struck by a hit-and-run driver around 7:30 AM, Thursday morning, in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Police found the man lying in the roadway near East Walnut Street and Jasper Street. Officers performed life-saving procedures and the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 4-door Chrysler sedan with a mismatched dark-colored front-bumper. It is also suspected of having front-end damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.