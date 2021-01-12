Kalamazoo Mayor Tests Positive For Covid; Has Mild Symptoms

The City of Kalamazoo announced Tuesday morning Mayor David Anderson has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms and will be self-isolating until I am cleared by medical professionals to exit quarantine and return to work.” - Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson

The official release from the City of Kalamazoo says Anderson informed the City Commission and the City Manager and is following all necessary protocols for quarantine while recuperating at home.

Also in the release, Anderson added, “Let this serve as a reminder to everyone in our community that COVID-19 is real, and we must all do our part to keep our community safe,” Anderson added. “It’s critical we reduce our risk by following guidance from the CDC, and the Kalamazoo County Health Department which includes practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and wearing masks when in public. I also encourage residents to be vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available.”

Michigan is currently in the first phase of vaccinations, having moved from phase 1-A to 1-B, with 1-C expected to happen before the end of January. This first phase included healthcare workers, first responders, people in long term care, and those adults 65 and older. Phase 2, which is everyone remaining ages 16-64, should be sometime in the Spring.

As of January 11, 2021, the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department has reported more than 13,000 cases and more than 270 COVID-19 related deaths in Kalamazoo County.

Anderson is 68 years, putting him in a higher at-risk category. He was elected mayor in November 2019.