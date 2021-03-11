Here’s a Glance at Kalamazoo, Michigan’s ‘Wall Crawl’

With the unseasonably warm weather we've been experiencing recently, I knew that it was time to get out of the house and explore Kalamazoo. But, what do I do? Where do I go? Why is making this decision the hardest part about leaving the house??

Then, a recent post from Discover Kalamazoo sprung to mind that detailed a "Wall Crawl". Unlike other popular crawls, there's no beer involved here. Instead, this is a tour of the local murals in town of which there are plenty. In fact, there were so many listed that for my personal tour on an workday afternoon I had to cut the list by almost half.

Get our free mobile app

Determined to see as many as we could, my boyfriend and I hopped in our car to start our exploration. Now, depending on where you live, you may want to map out a different route. A lot of these murals are centrally located close to downtown Kalamazoo which is convenient, but our first stop was in Texas Corners. While we did the best we could, there are so many more murals to see. I look forward to doing this again to find the rest. In the meantime, enjoy this mini-wall crawl through Kalamazoo:

Murals from Kalamazoo's Wall Crawl