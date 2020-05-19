Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Department Looking For Missing Oshtemo Woman

Deputies with the Kalamazoo Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Oshtemo Township woman who has been missing for over a week.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Dawn Da Howard was last seen May 1. On May 11, she was reported missing to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department.

Dawn is described as being a black female and 40-years-old. There is no description available of her clothing or mode of transportation at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Dawn Da Howard's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. If you feel it is an emergency call 911.