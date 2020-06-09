Kalamazoo Officers Rescue Shooting Victim

On Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at approximately 9:30 AM officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a male that had been shot in the 100 block of W Frank St. Officers quickly arrived on scene and located the victim, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Officers rendered aid until the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While on the scene, officers developed enough information from witnesses and evidence to identify a suspect. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Officers are currently searching for the suspect. This case will be forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutors Office for review.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.