Kalamazoo Officials Have Declared A State of Emergency

UPDATE AT 4:30 P.M. Wednesday, June 3rd:

The curfew that was enacted in Kalamazoo on June 2 has been lifted effective immediately. No curfew will be in effect overnight on June 3 or moving forward. The 'peace zone' established downtown is also no longer in effect.

Last night, Kalamazoo saw more peaceful demonstrations from those who support the Black live Matter movement, but after dark something completely different happened. Some people reported to have seen people being dropped off in cars, likely outsiders not from Kalamazoo, and start looting and destroying property.

Now according to a press release from Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, Officer Richard Fuller that a local State of Emergency had been declared due to the planned and violent civil disturbance that occurred in Kalamazoo County overnight. The press release detailed the most destructed area:

The hardest hit area is in the central downtown core of the City of Kalamazoo. Local Law Enforcement Officers responded to numerous incidents of vandalism and looting in downtown Kalamazoo and Oshtemo Township late last night and early this morning. By 2:30 am the situation had been contained.

Sheriff Fuller went on to describe what they believe happened:

Peaceful protesters honored the memory of George Floyd through their presence and prayers. After the peaceful demonstration concluded, other individuals committed various acts of violence and destruction.

The Local Declaration of Emergency was prepared and signed by Kalamazoo County Commission Chair, Julie Rogers this morning. Any updates that we have for you through the city will be updated as soon as possible and as we have more details on the incidents. As it stands, more peaceful demonstrations are expected to occur within the next few weeks in Kalamazoo.