It's back. The 2021 Kalamazoo Parks and Recreation Department's Summer Cinema Series begins Friday evening (June 18th). The family friendly outdoor events will be every other Friday evening until early September, at city parks and other community gathering places. The City says they'll bring some snacks, but since these are movies, think about maybe popping a giant tub of your own popcorn. (And that way, you can salt and butter it to your taste.)

Here's the lineup for this summer

Most of the movie are recent releases. Two are the movies will be decided by online voting.

June 18, Spare Parts at El Concilio (930 Lake Street)

July 2, The Croods: A New Age at South Westnedge Park (1101 S. Westnedge Avenue)

July 16, U-Pick the Flick at Upjohn Park (1000 Walter Street). You can vote here through July1st. Though choices to pick from: Finding Dory, Moana, Shark Tale, and Deep.

Drive-In Style, Old School on July 30

On July 30, it's action movie Wonder Woman 1984, at Spring Valley Park (2600 Mt. Olivet Road) and it'll be presented Drive-In style on the the park's soccer field. The first two rows will be for folks bringing chairs and/or blankets and behind that , the rest of the rows will be for cars.

August 13, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at Douglass Community Association (1000 W. Paterson Street)

August 27, U-Pick the Flick at Southside Park (2156 Race Street) The link for this movie is not active yet, but voting will go through August 12th.

September 10, Tom & Jerry at Crane Park (2001 S. Westnedge Ave)

Obviously, all these events are weather permitting, but they are free..

