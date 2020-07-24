Kalamazoo Police Release Photos Of Suspect Vehicles In Fatal Shootings

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has released photos of the vehicles believed to be involved with two separate fatal shootings in Kalamazoo on Wednesday, as well as the names of the victims.

The first shooting incident occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Woodbury Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 29-year-old Kalamazoo resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but later succumbed to injuries sustained and was pronounced dead. The victim has since been identified as 29-year-old Dondreal Watkins of Kalamazoo. The vehicle appears to be a late model Nissan sedan, silver or gray in color.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle or if you have information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

The second shooting occurred soon after at approximately 7:30 p.m. and not far from the first scene. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Cameron Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old Kalamazoo resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital; however, was later pronounced dead. The victim has since been identified by KDPS as 28-year-old Devante Coleman of Kalamazoo. A second victim was also located who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect vehicle is described as a late model Dodge Caravan, silver or gray in color with black rims.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle or if you have information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety