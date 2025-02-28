Surprising Michigan City a Popular Retirement Destination

Usually, when you think about retirees in relation to the state of Michigan, you'd think of retirees leaving the state for warmer regions. But you might be surprised to see a few Michigan cities pop up on lists of cities that retirees will move to.

While the winters in Michigan can be brutal for a person of lived experience, the southern regions of the state can be a bit more bearable. For those looking for a quiet life in retirement without the frills of an extended vacation feel, there are some diamonds in the rough here in Michigan, perfect for select retirees.

There are places like that all over the country, north and south, east and west. Finance Buzz recently listed a number of unexpected cities that retirees are moving to in 2025.

One Michigan city made the list of 9 - Kalamazoo.

Finance Buzz credited Kalamazoo's affordable housing and Michigan's new tax laws which allow retirees to claim the maximum pension deduction by 2026 for its popularity among retirees this year.

Of course, Kalamazoo isn't exactly Myrtle Beach or Fort Lauderdale. It's a place that makes sense for the easy-going retiree looking for a quiet, simple place to live.

READ MORE: Michigan City Named Laziest, Least Hard-Working in America

While Kalamazoo certainly has its flaws, like any mid-size city, the city has all of the necessary accommodations for retirees while still being close to Chicago, South Bend and other landmark destinations in Michigan to make it all the more appealing.

After all, retirees don't want to blow through their money as quickly as possible - but they do want to spend that money on things that enrich the later years of their lives. Kalamazoo offers a solid option to provide that peace and quiet or the sense of adventure when needed.

