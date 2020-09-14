Kalamazoo Protesters/Rioters Want Accountability But Refuse To Take Accountability

If you want accountability you must be able to take responsibility and accountability for your actions. If you are unwilling to take responsibility for your own actions including your violence then no one should take you seriously, including the city of Kalamazoo.

MLive is reporting on a couple of dozen protesters outside the Kalamazoo County Courthouse last Saturday. These protesters were upset that the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released 10 videos last Tuesday that showed the violence was started by the counter-protesters, at least that what they called themselves.

They were also angry that the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety determined after studying a lot of videos that the counter-protesters that we can now call rioters were the ones that started the violence during the Proud Boys rally.

Accept responsibility for what you did, apologize to the Kalamazoo community and move on. At that point, you can then ask for accountability from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for what they did or did not do.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595