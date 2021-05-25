Kalamazoo Public Library Finally Re-Opening June 1st 2021

The Kalamazoo Public Library has faced some significant challenges through the pandemic between closing, re-opening, then closing again and going back and forth. It's such a vital tool for our community and for the students in it. Luckily, it looks like they're finally re-opening on Tuesday, June 1st. Their website expressed the excitement they have to once again provide crucial services to the community, while also touching on some changes that will be in effect:

Great news! All Kalamazoo Public Library locations will reopen for in-person services on Tuesday, June 1. Curbside service will still be offered for patrons who prefer to have their items delivered outside. Central & Oshtemo Branch Library: M–F: 10 am–6 pm | Saturday: 10 am–2 pm, Alma Powell, Eastwood, and Washington Square Branches: M–F: 1–6 pm | Saturday: 10 am–2 pm & all locations closed on Sundays

What Services Will Be Returning?

Some of the services and goods that have not been available are coming back, including magazines and newspapers, technology including iPads and Chromebooks, video games in the "Teen" area at Central Library, and study rooms will be available. Of course, the KPL will be following strict CDC guidelines, which means unless you're fully vaccinated, in order to get in you'll need to be wearing a mask, however, there are certain exceptions to that.

Meeting spaces and in-person programming is still not available for the time being and all KPL locations will only be open to 50% capacity. We're getting closer and closer to getting back to the way things used to be, and this is a good sign.