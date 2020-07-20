Kalamazoo Public Safety Asks For Help Locating Missing Man

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are asking for the public's help in locating a missing area man.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is currently looking for 30-year-old James Gerald Canedo Jr.

Canedo’s family has not had contact with him since July 17, 2020. Canedo drives a

green late 90’s model Buick or Oldsmobile. He is believed to have left in that vehicle to

an unknown destination.

James is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone that sees James Canedo Jr. or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.