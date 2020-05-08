Kalamazoo Public Safety Has Parade For 6-Year-Old Who Beat Cancer

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety had a parade in honor of a 6-year-old Kalamazoo girl who beat cancer!

Finally!!! Some good news. You won't find any political happenings, cancelations, or even morbid statistics in this article. Why? Because today I am celebrating that 6-year-old Jurni B. beat cancer and was able to go home.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety held a "Welcome Home" parade in honor of little Jurni B. this week. The 6-year-old Kalamazoo girl successfully battled cancer and won. Because this brave little girl from Kalamazoo was able to kick cancers butt, she was able to go home. Members of Kalamazoo's Fire, Police, and Rescue Departments staged the parade down her street to mark the momentous occasion.

This is the stuff we need right now. These are the things that keep us going when life drags us down. Let's all take a note from Kalamazoo Public Safety's playbook and remember to celebrate the victories in life. Whether you made it through another day or another week, you did it. I am proud of you. We have all been through a lot. Let's celebrate each other's victories.