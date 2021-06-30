Update: Found! Man Missing from Kalamazoo Is Now Safe

Update: FOUND! According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, Mr. Jurena was located with his vehicle Wednesday night. He has been taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are searching for a missing 61-year-old with declining mental ability.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating 61-year-old Jeffrey Alan Jurena who was last seen leaving his residence in the 700 block of Royce Ave at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29th, 2021. Jurena is believed to be suffering from a decline in mental ability.

Jeffrey is described as a white male, standing 5 feet and 11 inches, weighing 150 pounds, with green eyes, and graying brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped polo shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes. He left his residence in his light blue 2007 Toyota Corolla with a Michigan license plate of A-M-B-3-5-2.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is requesting that anyone who may have seen Jeffrey to please contact them or call the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269-488-8911.