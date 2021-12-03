Kalamazoo Raid Nets Drugs And Stolen Weapons

Investigators conducted a raid, in the 200-block of Whitcomb Street in Kalamazoo, Monday, arresting 8 males, four which were juveniles, and seizing stolen weapons, drugs, and cash.

The Department of Public Safety’s Crime Reduction Team and Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team had been conducting an investigation and searched two vehicles, associated with the address, and located four loaded firearms; two of which were stolen, along with illegal narcotics and evidence of the sale of narcotics.

A search warrant was issued for the home, where more drugs and weapons were seized. A stolen AR-style rifle, high-capacity magazines, a stolen semi-automatic pistol, illegal narcotics, and evidence of manufacturing illegal narcotics were seized from the home. As a result, 8 Kalamazoo residents, ranging in age from 15 to 33-years-old, were arrested and lodged into the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home and Kalamazoo County Jail.

The following arrests were made:

A 15-year-old male was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine

A 15-year-old male was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

A 16-year-old male was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon

A 17-year-old male was arrested for valid arrest and detain orders and possession of a stolen firearm

An 18-year-old male was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm

A 21-year-old male was arrested for felon in possession, felony firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to distribute crack, possession with the intent to distribute meth, and probation violations

A 21-year-old male was arrested for resisting and obstructing, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, and driving while unlicensed

A 33-year-old male was arrested for felon in possession, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm

The investigation continues and additional charges may be sought on the suspects.

Authorities are encouraging anybody who has information regarding this incident to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.