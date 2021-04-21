Kalamazoo Record and CD Show Returns This Weekend

The Kalamazoo County Expo Center will be filled with collectible vinyl records, CDs, and rock & roll memorabilia as the Kalamazoo Record and CD Show returns.

Boogie Records was the place to be back in the day. Music fans frequented both stores in Portage and Kalamazoo, and sometimes even bought something. The atmosphere was often the biggest draw of a record store, and it's a shame we don't have more of them today. The next best thing is the traveling record and CD show. You can spend a few hours flipping through the bins and talking music with fellow fans at the Expo Center.

Kalamazoo Record and CD Show

Kalamazoo County Expo Center

Sunday, April 25

11 am- 4 pm | Free admission

$5 Early admission begins at 8 am

The South Expo Room will have vendors offering vintage vinyl records. You can browse a collection of CDs with a selection way beyond the Celene Dion and Hootie & the Blowfish discs you see at every thrift store. Some booths even have memorabilia like t-shirts, tickets, bootlegs, and other rare finds. Of course, the selection varies, but isn't that the fun of this? Searching for that one album that you wish you never sold for beer money in college (just me?) or finally finding that last ep to complete your collection.

Capacity is limited to 300 people and masks are required to attend the event at Kalamazoo County Expo Center. The show is organized by Rerun Records- you can shop online if you'd prefer.