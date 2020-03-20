Kalamazoo Resident Injured In Early Morning Shooting

A 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident was injured in an early morning shooting.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to the 1100 block of West Patterson on reports on gunfire. Upon arrival and after further investigation, officers located a victim in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 260-337-8139 or to contact Silent Observer anonymously at 269-343-2100.