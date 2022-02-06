Kalamazoo Resident Shot Multiple Times On City Street

It was a quiet evening when shots rang out in a Kalamazoo neighborhood. Kalamazoo Police were alerted and arrived in the 400-block of Clinton Avenue shortly after 8 PM Friday, February 5th, responding to the call of a possible shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they located an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by several bullets. As they investigated the scene, a 20-year-old Kalamazoo resident, who is believed to be from the vehicle, arrived at a local hospital with several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Get our free mobile app

Just two days prior to this shooting, police were alerted to a drive-by shooting in the area of the 1000-block of King Highway around 12:51 Thursday afternoon, February 3rd.

Witnesses reported seeing a man, riding in a vehicle, firing at another man walking on foot. The intended unknown victim then fled the area and was not located by responding officers, who do not believe the victim was injured. Their investigation also revealed that a local business and unoccupied vehicle were also struck by the gunfire.

The suspect vehicle, in that shooting, was described as a dark gray sedan, heading east on King Highway. No suspects have been identified in either shooting, which remains under investigation.