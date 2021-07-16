An Alarming Trend Continues with Another Restaurant Closure

Kalamazoo will have to find a new place for pizza as a downtown favorite is closing for what they are calling a "wellness interval."



It was March 16, 2020 when Governor Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-9 closing restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. Three long months later, in June, bars and restaurants were cautiously re-opened at 50 capacity. Since then, despite the fact that all restrictions have been lifted, the restaurant industry is not 100% healthy. Just this past week, we've seen staffing issues close Central City Tap House for a short time and Clementine's, one of the most popular places in the beach town of South Haven is closing on Sunday- one of their busiest days.

The newest problem restaurant owners are facing is a lack of employees. Many people are critical of the extended unemployment benefits, saying people are too lazy to go back to work, while others are saying it exposes a system that is broken. As a result, we're seeing a shift toward caring for employees. That's what businesses have to do to get (and keep) good help.

Family-owned since 1988, Martini's has faced challenges, as all small business owners have. (Anyone who thinks this is glamorous or a "get rich quick" scheme is sadly mistaken.) The downtown Kalamazoo favorite for pizza and distinctive Italian food will be closing August 1-16 for what they are calling a "wellness interval." I like the phrase. It doesn't lay blame anywhere and stresses the importance of managing stress and taking care of ourselves and each other. So, be well and get to Martin's in July if you can, and let's hope to see all the tables filled on the patio when they are back on August 17.

Long Gone Bars and Nightclubs in Kalamazoo Photos of bars and nightclubs that no longer exist in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Get our free mobile app