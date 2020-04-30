Kalamazoo Restaurant Workers Could Get Help Paying Utilities

Restaurants in Kalamazoo are fighting to survive right now. Though some have adjusted their business to focus on curb-side pick up or delivery, some have shut their doors all together, meaning their employees are sitting home watching their bank accounts lower and their bills rise. If you lost your restaurant job due to the outbreak and are looking for help paying for necessities, CALTRAN would like to help. A Kalamazoo based 501(c)(3), CALTRAN's mission is to improve the quality of life for the "economically disenfranchised, elderly, disabled citizens and veterans through the delivery of alternative transportation programming, hunger relief and financial resources." Simply fill out an application, let them know which bills you need help paying, and await grant approval. Every little bit helps, and if CALTRAN can take a little bit of the weight off, you'll bounce back that much quicker. We're truly all in this together.