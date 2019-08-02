Kalamazoo Ribfest 2019 Friday: Start The Weekend Right!

Kalamazoo Ribfest 2019 continues in downtown Kalamazoo at the Arcadia Creek Festival site. Here is what you need to know for Day 2:

Friday, August 2nd - Performance Schedule

4:00-5:00pm - Rock Your Vote Winner

5:30-7:00pm - Project 90

7:30-9:00pm - Kaleido

9:30-11:00pm - Everclear

Here are links to articles with useful information as you head to the event

Friday will feature the radio personalities from our station 107.7 RKR. Join Mike McKelly, Stefani Bishop, Bobby Guy, Eric "Fly" Stevens and Ramone as they will be making stage announcements, taking photos and videos with you, and mingling with the crowd.

When posting social media, use the hashtag #KalamazooRibfest and the 'pig face' emoji so we can see your photos and use them in articles recapping the event. You can also submit photos through our mobile app or by email.

We looking forward to spending time with all of you and know you will enjoy the food, drinks and entertainment we have to offer at Kalamazoo Ribfest 2019!