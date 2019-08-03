Kalamazoo Ribfest 2019 Saturday: A Grand Finale!

Kalamazoo Ribfest 2019 wraps up today in downtown Kalamazoo at the Arcadia Creek Festival site. Here is what you need to know for Day 3:

Saturday, August 3rd - Performance Schedule

Saturday will feature the radio personalities from our station 103.3 KFR. Join Dana Marshall, Heather McGregor, Mark Frankhouse and Dave Benson as they will be making stage announcements, taking photos and videos with you, and mingling with the crowd.

When posting social media, use the hashtag #KalamazooRibfest and the 'pig face' emoji so we can see your photos and use them in articles recapping the event. You can also submit photos through our mobile app or by email.

We looking forward to have a big finish to our event and know you will enjoy the food, drinks and entertainment we have to offer fro the final day of Kalamazoo Ribfest 2019!