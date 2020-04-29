There has been much uncertainty about live events this year both nationally and in Southwest Michigan. To ensure the health and safety of the thousands who attend each summer, Kalamazoo Ribfest has unfortunately been canceled for the year 2020. The producers of the event explain in this release:

KALAMAZOO, MI – April 29th, 2020 - Given the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan has made the difficult decision to announce the cancellation of the 35th annual Kalamazoo Rifest scheduled for July 30th – August 1st, 2020. Event management determined this is the right decision and the most responsible action for the health and safety of the community, volunteers, vendors, and team members who work together, during this time, to build Kalamazoo Ribfest. The Ribfest team will shift its efforts to identify great rib vendors and musical entertainment for the 35th annual festival in 2021.

“In this time of great uncertainty, we have worked closely with our charity and health partners, and our event industry leaders; after much collaboration, we believe we need to be safe and place our community first,” said Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan Market President, Kate Morton. She added, “while we hope the conditions in Michigan are improved by the end of July, we are unable to, in good faith, ask our neighborhood businesses, out of state vendors, local and national artists, volunteers, and staff, to proceed with planning.”

This festival would not be able to celebrate its 35th anniversary without the dedication to our nonprofit partner, The Arc Community Advocates. Each year, Kalamazoo Ribfest contributes a portion of its proceeds back to The Arc Community Advocates. Please consider donating to their cause in the spirit of Ribfest.