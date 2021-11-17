Kalamazoo School Targeted With Threats

A Kalamazoo school received two threats, in as many days. Threats were made, on social media, against Loy Norrix High School, beginning Monday, November 15th.

The posted threat stated that there would be an attack at the school, on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, a second threat was posted indicating that explosives had been placed at the school. Investigators believe both threats appear to have come from the same source.

Kalamazoo Police, along with K9 teams from the Michigan State Police and Western Michigan University Police, conducted a sweep of the school, with no explosives being located. The building was determined safe and students were dismissed from school at the normal time.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is taking these threats very seriously and is actively investigating to determine the origin of the threats.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.