Kalamazoo Sheriff Encourages Residents to Line the Streets for Deputy’s Funeral

The Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office is releasing funeral details and ways the public can support those grieving.

Funeral Details

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details for the funeral and procession for fallen Deputy Ryan Proxmire who was shot and killed in the line of duty. On Sunday, August 22, following a private family funeral service, a procession of emergency vehicles (police, fire, and EMS) will escort Sgt. Proxmire and his family to Miller Auditorium for a 1:00 p.m. memorial service that is open to the community.

Miller Auditorium will open its doors at 11:30 a.m. to begin seating. The highway exit ramps on I-94 at 9th Street and US-131 at Stadium Drive will be closed to ensure the motoring public's safety as well as the emergency vehicles.

How To Show Support

Community members are encouraged to show support by lining the streets on the funeral procession route, including Stadium Drive from 9th Street to Howard Street. U.S. flags have been ordered to half-mast by Michigan’s Governor on Saturday as the community mourns the loss.

Ryan J. Proxmire has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Safe Ways To Donate

The Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office is also providing information on secure ways to donate to Sgt. Proxmire's family amid warnings from the Michigan Attorney General's Office on scams surrounding the loss. The first is through the Collin Rose Memorial Fund. Collin Rose is a former Kalamazoo County resident and was an Officer with Wayne State University where he was killed in November 2016. Collin’s coworkers have grown the Collin Rose Memorial Fund to help families of fallen officers.

For residents wishing to make donations in person, an account has been set up with Lake Michigan Credit Union. Residents may go to any Lake Michigan Credit Union branch and make a donation to the “Deputy Proxmire Donation” fund.

Sgt. Ryan Proxmire graduated Class of 1999 from Three Rivers High School. His nickname among family, friends, and coworkers was 'Proxy'. He was a married father of four and was 40-years-old.

