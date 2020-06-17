Shooting In Kalamazoo Leaves One Resident Seriously Injured

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are investigating a shooting that left one resident seriously injured.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Departement of Public Safety responded to reports of gunfire in the 1800 bock of Vanzee Street on Tuesday at approximately 8:00 p.m. Once in the area, officers located several witnesses who reported seeing and hearing gunfire.

As officers arrived at the scene, a 22-year-old gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital. The victim reported being struck by a bullet at the same location officers were called to in the 1800 bock of Vanzee Street. The victim, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was admitted to the hospital for what officers describe as serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Google Satellite