Kalamazoo School District Sued By One Of Their Teachers Over Mask Mandate Exemption

Back on January 4th seven parents filed suit, on behalf of their children, in Kalamazoo County 9th Circuit Court. The parents sued Portage Superintendent Mark Bielang, all seven Portage Board of Education members, and the district over their mask mandate. Then shortly after that, the Mattawan School District parents sued their Superintendent, the school board and the school district for their mask mandate at their schools.

Now we have a different spin on the schools and the school board being sued. This time it is a teacher suing her school. Her name is Patricia Tyler and she is a teacher in the Kalamazoo Public School District. Patricia is being represented by the same attorney, David Delaney, who has represented parents in several lawsuits against school districts and their school boards.

Currently masks are mandated in Kalamazoo schools. According to KPS Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri, they are reevaluating their mask mandate at this time and are expected to announce today whether they will keep the mask mandate for the rest of the year or drop it. According to Patricia Tyler’s lawsuit, she states the school she teaches at has not honored a medical mask exemption signed by her doctor. Also as in the previous lawsuits, David has been involved with and as he has stated on my show they believe that the school district does not have the authority over public health orders thus cannot mandate masks.

Michele Ursi

In her lawsuit they state:

KPS is clearly acting outside of any historical precedent, exercising an enormous breadth of authority by mandating teachers to wear a mask that covers their face; a medical mandate.

As I stated in a previous article the public school teacher unions, teachers, administrations and school boards around the country have awoken a sleeping giant and they are the parents of their students and now we can add teachers.

