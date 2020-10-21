Kalamazoo T-Shirt Company Penalized for $38K in Unfilled Orders

How many times have you purchased something online only to find that it's nothing like what you thought you ordered upon arrival? Some tricksters on Ebay sending you empty shoeboxes that promised the latest Air Jordans. Jeans meant for Barbie dolls, not people. Anything ordered from Wish. I am not ashamed to admit that I, too, have fallen for a too-good-to-be-true deal I saw online. It's one thing to receive something approximate to what you ordered. It's another thing entirely to receive nothing at all.

Inspiring Clothing, an online based T-shirt company located in Kalamazoo is under fire as it was recently discovered that they had not fulfilled or refunded more than $38,000 in orders. According to an article from Fox 17, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has ordered the business shut down for a year and face a $1,000 fine as a result of bad business practices after several complaints were filed with the Better Business Bureau.

The "About" section of the Inspiring Clothing boasts the company's mission, quote, "By radiating positivity and spreading love to everyone we meet, we believe that you can truly make a difference! We only ship directly from the U.S. and try to make our practices as eco-friendly as possible. No sweatshops, simple designs, and powerful messages that are guaranteed to spark life-changing conversations." I certainly hope that this was simply a small business struggling to keep up with demand and nothing underhanded. After all, we sure could use more positivity and love in this world.